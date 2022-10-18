Game Changer: Calallen senior quarterback Bryce Burnett

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Our Marquee Matchup was a thriller last week, ending with Calallen defeating Alice 37-30. The Wildcats' quarterback was a major Game Changer, finishing with a career best on the stat sheet.

With under a minute left in the game, Calallen senior quarterback Bryce Burnett called his own number. The 58-yard rushing touchdown handed the Wildcats a 37-30 lead over Alice for the win.

"Once the coach called a play I kind of knew it was going to the endzone," said Bryce Burnett, Calallen senior quarterback. "The o-line opened up the holes for me, so I just ran through them and got to the endzone."

Burnett rushed for a career best 208 yards and 3 touchdowns. He would have totaled more yards if one of his long rushing attempt had not been called back. It involved Burnett hurdling over an Alice defender.

"I have, but like not that high," said Burnett. "I saw open field behind him, so I just jumped over him to try to get a touchdown."

Burnett also delivered through the air for 100 yards passing and one touchdown.

"I mean it really helps us a lot because nobody really expects it and it's really hard to stop," said Burnett.

"That guy can do anything. He can throw the ball. He can run the ball. He's a dual-threat kind of guy," said Cliff Fowler, Calallen Offensive Coordinator. "As a defense you have to be ready to stop him throwing and also running the ball."

Burnett aspires to play college ball. He said his best attributes are..

"I would say I'm a student athlete," said Burnett. "I have a 4.3 GPA and I can play anywhere on the field."

#3 Calallen has an undefeated (8-0, 4-0) win record with two games left on the schedule. The Wildcats win over Alice was a true testament to their success.

"That was a really good team that we just beat, so that really helped us out," said Burnett. "Just looking to playoffs and getting to state."

Up next, travels to Tuloso-Midway. Then after a bye week the Wildcats end the regular season with Hidalgo at Phil Danaher Stadium.