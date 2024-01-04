Friends and family cheer on two cheerleading squads heading to State

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Two local cheer squads are getting ready to show their skills before heading to the UIL Spirit State Championship.

The Orange Grove Bulldog Cheerleaders and Calallen Wildcat Cheerleaders held a showcase Wednesday to give the community a sneak peak of their routines.

Dozens of family, friends and supporters were in attendance at Top Notch Tumble in Robstown, to see how all the work since last summer has paid off.

The teams will compete in different divisions at state, but are showing support for one another. When asked about the looming competition ahead, seniors from each squad believe they have what it takes to win.

For Orange Grove, this is the seniors first trip to the state competition.

“As long as we all give it our all, 110 percent, I think that we have a good chance as long as everyone puts in their best work,” Jaden Velasco, a senior cheerleader on the Orange Grove squad.

Calallen goes into the competition with a lot of experience. This will make the fourth trip to state for the seniors. They reached the finals one time in their first three trips.

“So, Calallen is very much a family," Maliya Loa said, a Wildcat senior cheerleader. "We bring the tradition and I feel that sets us apart from other schools. We really know how to work together as a team and show what Calallen is all about."

Both squads will be heading to Forth Worth on Thursday for the UIL Spirit State Championship. If the teams place in the top 20, they will compete in the finals.

A chance to compete at the Universal Cheer Association National High School Cheerleading Competition in Walt Disney World in February.