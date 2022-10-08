Friday Night Fever Week 7 Marquee Matchup Tuloso-Midway 19, Alice 49

Week 7's Marquee Matchup took place in Alice, as the 4-1 Coyotes hosted 5-1 Tuloso-Midway for a district matchup.

This year has been a turnaround year for two teams that were under .500 last year, and it started off with a bang.

Both teams scored quickly on their first drives, the Coyotes first thanks to a perfect pass from Cutter Stewart to Alejandro Vasquez in the back corner of the end zone, but the Warriors answered with Mattux Moody hitting Josh Treviño on a quick slant to make it 6-6 early in the first.

After a Landon Rodriguez rushing touchdown for the Coyotes, Joaquin Molina picked off Moody in the end zone to end the Warriors' scoring threat. The Coyotes marched down the field, and Rodriguez scored again, putting them up 20-6.

The Warriors answered quickly, with Moody hitting Treviño on a short score. Momentum swung on the ensuing kick-off, as Randy Hughes took it 87 yards for the score, putting the Coyotes in the driver's seat.

After holding a 27-12 halftime lead, the Coyotes cruised to a 49-19 victory.

Alice moves to 5-1 on the year and continues its district schedule by traveling to Calallen next week. Tuloso-Midway falls to 5-2, the Warriors are off next week and will host the Wildcats the following week.

