Friday Night Fever Week 10 scores

FILE

Posted at 8:51 PM, Oct 28, 2022

It's week ten of Friday Night Football! We're keeping up with scores from across the area. 5A-DI District 14 SCORE Halftime Veterans Memorial 7 Victoria East 7 5A-DI District 14 Q2 Moody 0 King 20 5A-DI District 14 SCORE Victoria West 3 Miller 21 5A-DII District 15 Final Porter 0 Flour Bluff 57 5A-DII District 15 HALFTIME Gregory Portland 31 Valley View 3 4A-DI District 15 SCORE Q2 Rockport Fulton 10 Calhoun 10 4A-DI District 15 HALFTIME Beeville 21 La Vernia 21 4A-DI District 16 SCORE Halftime Tuloso Midway 8 Hidalgo 7 4A-DI District 16 SCORE Halftime Alice 29 Zapata 0 4A-DI District 16 SCORE Halftime La Feria 35 HM King 0 4A-DII, District 15 SCORE Halftime West Oso 6 Sinton 36 4A-DII, District 15 Halftime Ingleside 24 Orange Grove 14 4A-DII, District 16 SCORE Halftime Raymondville 12 Bishop 18 3A-DI, District 15 SCORE Q3 Mathis 0 Edna 45 3A-DI, District 15 HALFTIME Goliad 27 London 0 3A-DI, District 16 SCORE Halftime San Diego 15 Rio Hondo 7 3A-DI, District 16 SCORE Halftime Santa Gertrudis 14 Falfurrias 21 3A-DII, District 16 SCORE Halftime Odem 19 George West 27 3A-DII, District 16 SCORE Q3 Taft 21 Banquete 6 3A-DII, District 16 SCORE Halftime Santa Rosa 0 Hebbronville 7 2A-DI District 15 SCORE HALFTIME Three Rivers 42 Bloomington 0 2A-DI District 15 HALFTIME Refugio 35 Kenedy 0 2A-DI District 15 SCORE HALFTIME Skidmore-Tynan 0 Ganado 42 2A-DI District 16 SCORE HALFTIME Premont 0 La Villa 12 2A-DI District 16 SCORE HALFTIME Freer 32 Kaufer 0 2A-DII District 16 HALFTIME Agua Dulce 50 Benavides 0 TAPPS SCORE Q2 Holy Cross 32 St.John Paul II 0 SCORE Annapolis Christian Academy Arlington Heights Christian Thursday Night Scores: 5A-DI, District 14 FINAL Carroll 38 Ray 22 2A-DI, District 16 FINAL Ben Bolt 22 Santa Maria 49

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.