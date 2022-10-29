Watch Now
Friday Night Fever Week 10 scores

FILE
Posted at 8:51 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 22:19:28-04

It's week ten of Friday Night Football!

We're keeping up with scores from across the area.

5A-DI District 14SCORE Halftime
Veterans Memorial 7
Victoria East 7
5A-DI District 14Q2
Moody0
King20
5A-DI District 14SCORE
Victoria West 3
Miller 21

5A-DII District 15Final
Porter0
Flour Bluff 57
5A-DII District 15HALFTIME
Gregory Portland 31
Valley View 3
4A-DI District 15SCORE Q2
Rockport Fulton 10
Calhoun 10
4A-DI District 15HALFTIME
Beeville 21
La Vernia 21
4A-DI District 16SCORE Halftime
Tuloso Midway8
Hidalgo 7
4A-DI District 16SCORE Halftime
Alice 29
Zapata 0
4A-DI District 16SCORE Halftime
La Feria 35
HM King 0
4A-DII, District 15SCORE Halftime
West Oso 6
Sinton 36
4A-DII, District 15Halftime
Ingleside 24
Orange Grove 14
4A-DII, District 16SCORE Halftime
Raymondville12
Bishop 18
3A-DI, District 15SCORE Q3
Mathis 0
Edna 45
3A-DI, District 15HALFTIME
Goliad 27
London0
3A-DI, District 16SCORE Halftime
San Diego15
Rio Hondo 7
3A-DI, District 16SCORE Halftime
Santa Gertrudis 14
Falfurrias 21
3A-DII, District 16SCORE Halftime
Odem19
George West 27
3A-DII, District 16SCORE Q3
Taft21
Banquete 6
3A-DII, District 16SCORE Halftime
Santa Rosa 0
Hebbronville 7
2A-DI District 15SCORE HALFTIME
Three Rivers 42
Bloomington0
2A-DI District 15HALFTIME
Refugio 35
Kenedy 0
2A-DI District 15SCORE HALFTIME
Skidmore-Tynan0
Ganado 42
2A-DI District 16SCORE HALFTIME
Premont 0
La Villa 12
2A-DI District 16SCORE HALFTIME
Freer 32
Kaufer 0
2A-DII District 16HALFTIME
Agua Dulce 50
Benavides 0
TAPPS SCORE Q2
Holy Cross 32
St.John Paul II0
SCORE
Annapolis Christian Academy
Arlington Heights Christian

Thursday Night Scores:

5A-DI, District 14FINAL
Carroll38
Ray22

2A-DI, District 16FINAL
Ben Bolt22
Santa Maria49
