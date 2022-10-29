Friday Night Fever Week 10 scores
It's week ten of Friday Night Football!
We're keeping up with scores from across the area.
|5A-DI District 14
|SCORE Halftime
|Veterans Memorial
|7
|Victoria East
|7
|5A-DI District 14
|Q2
|Moody
|0
|King
|20
|5A-DI District 14
|SCORE
|Victoria West
|3
|Miller
|21
|5A-DII District 15
|Final
|Porter
|0
|Flour Bluff
|57
|5A-DII District 15
|HALFTIME
|Gregory Portland
|31
|Valley View
|3
|4A-DI District 15
|SCORE Q2
|Rockport Fulton
|10
|Calhoun
|10
|4A-DI District 15
|HALFTIME
|Beeville
|21
|La Vernia
|21
|4A-DI District 16
|SCORE Halftime
|Tuloso Midway
|8
|Hidalgo
|7
|4A-DI District 16
|SCORE Halftime
|Alice
|29
|Zapata
|0
|4A-DI District 16
|SCORE Halftime
|La Feria
|35
|HM King
|0
|4A-DII, District 15
|SCORE Halftime
|West Oso
|6
|Sinton
|36
|4A-DII, District 15
|Halftime
|Ingleside
|24
|Orange Grove
|14
|4A-DII, District 16
|SCORE Halftime
|Raymondville
|12
|Bishop
|18
|3A-DI, District 15
|SCORE Q3
|Mathis
|0
|Edna
|45
|3A-DI, District 15
|HALFTIME
|Goliad
|27
|London
|0
|3A-DI, District 16
|SCORE Halftime
|San Diego
|15
|Rio Hondo
|7
|3A-DI, District 16
|SCORE Halftime
|Santa Gertrudis
|14
|Falfurrias
|21
|3A-DII, District 16
|SCORE Halftime
|Odem
|19
|George West
|27
|3A-DII, District 16
|SCORE Q3
|Taft
|21
|Banquete
|6
|3A-DII, District 16
|SCORE Halftime
|Santa Rosa
|0
|Hebbronville
|7
|2A-DI District 15
|SCORE HALFTIME
|Three Rivers
|42
|Bloomington
|0
|2A-DI District 15
|HALFTIME
|Refugio
|35
|Kenedy
|0
|2A-DI District 15
|SCORE HALFTIME
|Skidmore-Tynan
|0
|Ganado
|42
|2A-DI District 16
|SCORE HALFTIME
|Premont
|0
|La Villa
|12
|2A-DI District 16
|SCORE HALFTIME
|Freer
|32
|Kaufer
|0
|2A-DII District 16
|HALFTIME
|Agua Dulce
|50
|Benavides
|0
|TAPPS
|SCORE Q2
|Holy Cross
|32
|St.John Paul II
|0
|SCORE
|Annapolis Christian Academy
|Arlington Heights Christian
Thursday Night Scores:
|5A-DI, District 14
|FINAL
|Carroll
|38
|Ray
|22
|2A-DI, District 16
|FINAL
|Ben Bolt
|22
|Santa Maria
|49
