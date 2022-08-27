Friday Night Fever scores

Friday Night Fever is on fire.
It's gametime, week one of Friday Night Fever season is here check out the scores on the following teams.
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL:
|VISITOR
|HOME
|HALF
|FINAL
|Aransas Pass
|St. Joseph
|7-13
|George West
|San Diego
|10-6
|Ben Bolt
|Kenedy
|Woodsboro
|Bloomington
|16-6
|Nixon
|Ray
|0-6
|Santa Maria
|Falfurrias
|7-16
|Moody
|Tuloso-Midway
|0-14
|Annapolis Christian
|Nyos Charter
|Odem
|Karnes City
|6-26 (1st half)
|West Oso
|Cotulla
|Freer
|Banquete
|6-35
|Sinton
|Beeville
|17-7 (2Q)
|King
|Aliice
|7-30
|H.M. King (Kingsville)
|Robstown
|0-33
|Refugio
|Hitchcock
|0-28
|Miller
|Rockport-Fulton
|21-0
|Carroll
|Edcouch-Elsa
|35-7
|Mathis
|Ingleside
|Orange Grove
|Hebbronville
|20-0
|Falls City
|Three Rivers
|Monte Alto
|Premont