Friday Night Fever scores

Posted at 9:09 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 22:19:26-04

Friday Night Fever is on fire.

It's gametime, week one of Friday Night Fever season is here check out the scores on the following teams.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL:

VISITORHOME HALFFINAL
Aransas PassSt. Joseph7-13
George WestSan Diego10-6
Ben BoltKenedy
WoodsboroBloomington16-6
NixonRay0-6
Santa MariaFalfurrias7-16
MoodyTuloso-Midway0-14
Annapolis ChristianNyos Charter
OdemKarnes City6-26 (1st half)
West Oso Cotulla
FreerBanquete6-35
SintonBeeville17-7 (2Q)
KingAliice7-30
H.M. King (Kingsville) Robstown0-33
RefugioHitchcock0-28
MillerRockport-Fulton21-0
Carroll Edcouch-Elsa35-7
MathisIngleside
Orange Grove Hebbronville 20-0
Falls CityThree Rivers
Monte AltoPremont
