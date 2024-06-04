Former Spur George Hill returns to Coastal Bend, hosting Ballin in the Bay camp June 22

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Swish City is proud to present Ballin in the Bay, a basketball camp led by former San Antonio Spurs 3-point shooter and defender George Hill. The camp is schedule for June 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Incarnate Word Academy.

"There's a lot of drills. Ball handling, passing, defensive mindset drills and shooting," Hill said. "We're going to mix it up and do a lot of things, but most importantly the hard work is the biggest thing."

Hill played over 900 games over his 15-year NBA career, averaging 10.4 points per game with 8 different teams. The 6-foot-4 guard started his career with the Spurs from 2008-2011. He was selected 26 overall in the first round of the draft.

"We're going to work hard and we're going to have fun," Hill said. "After that mix that into like a game where I get to play some 5-on-5 with a bunch of the kids. The speed of the game and they can see the size of the game. Have the chance to be able to guard me and I'll be able to guard them. Give them something to leave with that's memorable.

The Indianapolis native is currently a free agent and last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2023.

To sign up for the Ballin in the Bay Camp, the link is https://form.jotform.com/swishcitylaredo/georgehill3-ballin-in-the-bay. Registration is $75. If you'd like to sign up for $10 off use the code, The bay. The offer ends after Friday, June 7.