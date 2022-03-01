Former Miller QB talks about his first year playing at an HBCU

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Andrew Body is not only in the history books at Miller High School, he has a cemented legacy in Texas high school football.

The former Buccaneer quarterback, who graduated in 2021, is fourth on the all-time Texas high school football passing yard list.

Body recently completed his freshman season at Texas Southern University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Houston. He said he chose TSU because it was his best offer out of high school, but the university being an HBCU was a positive.

“That was a big plus after signing. Going to an HBCU, being around a lot of the culture, just to adapt and enjoy it, it’s a big thing. I love it,” he said. “A lot of people, they might say HBCUs don’t offer the same, they really put them under the light, but at the end of the day, they’re still a great school, and they might surprise you with what they’ve got.”

Despite Corpus Christi having a small Black or African American population, 4.1% according to the U.S. Census, compared to TSU’s 80% (as of Fall 2021), Body says his time so far has reminded him of being at Miller.

“Being around the culture, having all the resources near you, and being in the Third Ward, it’s like being on the north side of Corpus Christi,” he said.

Body has continued his high school success for the Tigers, who play in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

In his first season in college, Body played in nine games for the Tigers, passing for 2,007 yards with 11 touchdowns, rushing for 642 and adding five scores on the ground. In three games, Body passed for more than 300 yards (and 299 in another).

Body said he hopes to continue his success in his sophomore year, and continue to build chemistry with his teammates.