Former Miller QB Andrew Body to host football camp July 21-22

Miller Bucs legendary quarterback and 2021 grad Andrew Body will return to Buc Stadium to give back what he has learned so far at Texas Southern University by hosting his inaugural football camp. Body calls it the Chosen 1 Flight Academy.

"They'll get an opportunity to learn from college athletes as well as really just letting them know how it is at the college level because I feel like a lot of people that come from Corpus really don't go back to let the kids know, so when they do end up going to college they are kind of walking in blind," Body said. "I just want to give them a little bit of the keys."

The Miller grad is currently fourth on the UIL career passing yards record board at 13,261 yards.

Body was inspired at a young age to mentor and guide young athletes. He learned from one of the best, his godbrother NFL running back Leonard Fournette.

"He had a camp, and I had went to his camp when he was with the Jaguars. He went back to his city in New Orleans," Body said. "The kids always say like they heard about him, but they never see you. Them actually being able to their eyes on you, learn from you and also just get the mental side of the game I feel like that would be awesome for the kids."

The Chosen 1 Flight Academy runs July 21-22 at Buccaneer Stadium. Boys and girls 7-18 years-old can sign-up. Each day costs $55. Click here for more information.