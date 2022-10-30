Football teammates, now grandfathers, reunite

High school football is more than just wins and losses. It brings communities like Goliad and London together. Friday night the game reunited two grandfathers from the Coastal Bend.

"Quite a coincidence that my grandson and his two grandsons are going to be playing against each other on two good football teams," said Jody Council, New Mexico Highlands 1968 grad and football player, Beeville alum. "Really does. It's really neat and they played against each other in the playoffs."

Council traveled to Pirate Stadium to watch his grandson Joseph. His former college teammate, Chuck Cazalas, was rooting for his twin grandsons Pierson and Preston.

"This is great because after the game we are going to get all the boys together and he and I are going to get together and take a photograph," said Cazalas, New Mexico Highland 1966 grad and former halfback and Corpus Christi Academy grad. "It will be for memories for the boys for a long time."

Both Cazalas and Council played college football together at New Mexico Highlands University.

"We played together '64, '65 and '66. In '66 we played in the National playoffs in the NAIA playoffs and it was a great thrill to be out there," said Council. "It was a great bunch of guys."

In 1964 and '65 Cazalas was Highland's rushing yards leader ('64: 644 yards, '65: 988).

"We had a scholarship team of 45 players and 22 were from Texas," said Cazalas.

"Very, very wise. He knows the game very well and so he's been around a lot of players that know the game as well," said Pierson Cazalas, London senior flanker and defensive back. "He's been around our family that's all played college ball."

The Cazalas twins and Council will also face off on the basketball court. A dream come true for both grandfathers.

"Enjoying this game," said Council. "My grandson scored two touchdowns so far, so that's pretty neat I think. I'm glad we were here to watch."