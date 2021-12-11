Flour Bluff's historic season comes to an end in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Flour Bluff football team made history Friday, playing in the first state semifinal game in school history. However, their opponents, the Katy Paetow Panthers, were too strong for the Hornets, as their historic season came to an end in a 73-14 defeat.

After the game, head coach Chris Steinbruck praised his seniors.

“The seniors that we had were tremendous leaders throughout the season, and we’re really proud of them, the way they persevered and battled throughout the year, and to get us to this point,” he said. “Obviously, we were outmatched tonight in every phase, they’ve got a phenomenal football team, but I’m just so proud of our program and I’m going to cherish a lot memories from this group.”

It was a season to remember for every member of the team, but especially for the seniors, who wrapped up their high school careers Friday night.

“It means a lot,” said senior quarterback Nash Villegas about the semifinals experience. “We had a parade. I’ve never had that before, and being able to come out of the locker room and seeing our entire community out here, it means so much to me. Having those little kids say they look up to me, it means so much to me.”

“It’s just a great honor to be here, we really like this blessing to get this opportunity. We might not have won, but it was just an honor to make school history,” said senior lineman Jacob Rose.

After four years, Villegas said one thing will stick with him from his time as a Hornets player: the Flour Bluff community.

“My freshman year, when the seniors lost in the Alamodome, coach Steinbruck said 'One thing you’re always going to have at Flour Bluff is someone is always going to have your back, whether it’s a coach, a player, or someone in the community',” Villegas said. “I truly believe that about our community.”

The Hornets finish the season with a 12-3 record.