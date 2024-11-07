Flour Bluff will try to stay perfect against Veterans Memorial in Game of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final Friday Night Fever Game of the Week will head to Buccaneer Stadium. The Flour Bluff Hornets (9-0, 7-0) will try to claim their third straight outright district title, but they have to go through the Veterans Memorial Eagles.

Flour Bluff vs Veterans Memorial (7-2, 6-1) will close out District 15 play in 5A-DI.

The Eagles sit in third place and have locked up a playoff spot going 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the district, but still have playoff mobility.

After a loss to rival Miller Buccaneers to start the year, the team really started to gel.

“I think we’re competing better," Eagles head coach Ben Bitner said. "I think we’re playing more complimentary football and I think that our kids are playing hard.”

“Everything about the practice, to our meetings, to our film sessions, everything in the weight room." It’s just been a lot more energy. Everything has been gelling together coming into the playoffs," Isaiah Early, a senior wide receiver and defensive back for the Eagles said.

The most impressive part about this team in district play is outside of their loss to PSJA North, the Eagles defense hasn’t given up any other points.

“Really proud, it’s a big improvement from last year. Our team, we all play as one, we work together perfectly. I just really like it,” senior Eagles linebacker Zachary Smith said.

Undefeated Flour Bluff is coming off a huge win defeating previously undefeated PSJA North in overtime after a missed extra point, so emotions are riding high.

“Feeling amazing, that game was awesome. A lot of strong people on their team. So yes, feeling really good,” junior Hornets defensive tackle Micah Mitchell said.

“It was a very emotional game," junior Hornets defensive lineman Landon Green said. "It’s crazy when they missed theirs and ours sunk it. It was incredible emotions.”

The Eagles defense will have to bring it against a Hornet offense averaging 55 points a game. Only one time this year has Flour Bluff scored less than 40 points and that was last week.

“We just attack the day every day like we have from fall camp to now. And, as long as our expectations stay high, and our kids are disciplined, and they do what they’re told, everybody trusts each other then hopefully we’ll be OK,” Flour Bluff Head Coach Clynton Elwood said.

These two teams haven’t squared up since they met in the playoffs in 2021. Flour Bluff won that one 13-7.

Kick-off is Friday night at 7 p.m. at Buc Stadium. Highlights and the last Thomas J. Henry Game of the Week Trophy presentation can be seen on the Friday Night Fever at 10 p.m.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.