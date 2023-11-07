Flour Bluff 's Cameran Dickson and Jayden Paluseo named week 11 Game Changer

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas — Flour Bluff celebrated their second consecutive UIL 5A-DII district 15 title after taking down Gregory-Portland 56-21 in their last game before playoffs.

"The goal is always to go to State and I believe we can do it this year," Flour Bluff junior wide receiver and defensive back Cameran Dickson said.

The Hornets pulled away early, but the dagger was the pick six from Cameran Dickson in the second quarter that gave Flour Bluff a 35 point lead.

"It felt really good because I saw the ball coming and I knew I had to make a play," Dickson said. "I just knew I could do it and I saw my guys running there with me, so it just made it even better."

"I know how good of a DB (defensive back) Cameran is, especially throwing against him," Flour Bluff junior quarterback Jayden 'J.J.' Paluseo said. "It's never fun to do, so as soon as he caught it I was like that makes my job a lot easier because I know he's going to put up six."

Hornets junior quarterback Jayden Paluseo connected with Dickson on 7 passes for 88 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Their favorite touchdown was over 40 yards.

"It definitely was that fade route on that back shoulder," Dickson said. "That one felt really good. When I saw that play-call I just looked and was like oh yeah J.J. can definitely hit me on this one and he knew it too. I just had to make the play and he delivered it."

Paluseo ended the night with 328 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns and 2 rushing touchdowns. Credit goes to the offensive line for giving him confidence in the pocket.

"Whenever they give me the time to get the ball to my receivers I mean it's night and day difference when you've got an o-line that can do that," Paluseo said. "Then to open up holes where I can go through to try to put the ball in the endzone. Shoutout to them. They get it all done."

The Flour Bluff Hornets (7-2) will battle Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial (7-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hornet Stadium on Friday.