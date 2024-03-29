Flour Bluff defeats Brownsville Porter 2-1 in playoffs second round

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets are moving on to the third round of playoffs after winning the UIL 5A Area Championship 2-1 over Brownsville Porter on Thursday at the Cabaniss Complex.

Kyle Barganski scored the game-winning goal in the second half on a corner kick. Up next, Flour Bluff will play the winner of Juarez-Loncoln and Donna North.