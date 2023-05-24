Family military background helps Hooks outfielder understand meaning of Memorial Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every time Corpus Christi Hooks outfielder Quincy Hamilton steps up to the plate, he knows he is playing for more than himself.

"You always thing about like oh I went 0-for-4 today with three strikeouts," Hamilton said. "You know, that's not really a big deal, so I think anytime you get to represent military it's great because they make the sacrifices that you know that have to go into protecting our country."

Hamilton, a military brat, was born on an Air Force base in Alaska and later lived in Germany. His dad, Vince, served 23 years. Quincy will never forget when his dad returned from his first deployment.

"You know like hugging his legs because I was so small. I was just so happy," Hamilton said. "I was like yes he's back! He's back! He's back!"

Quincy's mom, Felicia Prude, served 18 years as a logistician and retired as a Service Master Sergeant. A blessing for the outfielder who said some of his friends were not as fortunate.

"Luckily my parents they came back in good condition," Hamilton said. "You always think about the people that made the ultimate sacrifice and you know we get to live our life and our freedoms because of them."

Hooks teammate Chad Stevens and Hamilton are united in baseball and military. Stevens' father served in the Navy, and his first boat to ever land on was the USS Lexington.

"Thank you for your service," Hamilton said. "Anyone that has served in the military we just thank you for everything that you do. We don't forget."

Hamilton and the Hooks will become the Blue Ghosts for Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28, honoring the USS Lexington and the heroes that sacrificed their lives for our country.