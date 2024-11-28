Familiar Faces: Flour Bluff coaches battle alma mater

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets (11-1) football team is a family, and that's the blessing teams earn when they advance an extra week to play during Thanksgiving. Some families have tension, and that's what two Flour Bluff coaches will face when they battle San Antonio Southwest (12-0) in the third round of playoffs.

"I'm expecting a lot of people there," Chris Guidry, Flour Bluff co-special teams coordinator and receivers coach, said. "Family and friends they're already asking for tickets, but they're going to have to pay their own way because they are Southwest alum. Ha ha!"

Guidry helped lead Flour Bluff for three years alongside first-year head coach Clynt Elwood, who held the defensive coordinator position last season.

"We've been talking to each other before that, and I'd see him at the regional track in San Antonio," Elwood said. "He's been a friend of mine like even after high school. Especially because we are coaches and teachers."

This week's matchup has a special significance for both coaches. The Hornets take on undefeated San Antonio Southwest, the alma mater of Elwood who played outside linebacker and his 1999 classmate and former receiver Guidry.

"I was just looking at the roster right now," Guidry said. "Earlier I said hey I played with his dad and with his dad and his uncle. It's going to be fun, but I'll just be on the other side and I'm glad I'm on the other side."

Elwood switched over to maroon 16 years ago and never looked back. Prior to that he served at Southwest from 2004-09 as a defensive assistant coach.

"I coached two of those coaches on their staff right now when they played and I know the offensive coordinator really well, so it is pretty cool," Elwood said.

Chris Guidry Flour Bluff's Clynton Elwood (left) and Chris Guidry (right) at San Antonio Southwest in 1998.

"It's always exciting to play against those guys, but I can't wait to show them what we're made of," Guidry said.

Flour Bluff battles Southwest for the UIL 5A-DI Regional round on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Alamodome.