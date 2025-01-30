Watch Now
Robstown's Alaniz twins sign college offers to UTSA Powerlifting

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown high school celebrated college signing day for the Alaniz twins on Wednesday.
Taylor and Leaya inked their commitment to compete in powerlifting at UTSA.

Leaya is a 3-time state champion and world record holder in the U.S.A.P.L. squat. Taylor is a state and national champion in the 132 weight class. They say the best part is continuing their journey together.

"Before we started lifting, we had already liked UTSA a lot. It's the perfect distance away from home for us and not only that, but just as we started lifting, we got close to members there and the coaches there. It already feels like home to us," Leaya Alaniz said.

"Being a part of a three-time state champion girls' powerlifting team, it's a surreal feeling and the culture we made here at Robstown, it's definitely something that I'm very blessed to be a part of," Taylor Alaniz said.

