District 29-5A track and field champions crowned, running finals on Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Day one of the UIL District 29-5A high school track and field meet took place Wednesday at Flour Bluff High School's Hornet Stadium.

Flour Bluff is sending two girls to the area meet next week in long jump. Carissa Hintz finished third jumping 16-feet, 8 inches. Her teammate, sophomore Margaret Croft, placed first. She flew 17-feet, 6.5 inches. Croft's goal is to hit 18-feet by the end of the season.

"My runs felt really strong which they haven't in the past couple meets I've been jumping in, so that was really nice. I started off the season, I mean getting back into it I jumped 17'11"," Margaret Croft, Flour Bluff sophomore long jumper, said. "Then jumping this today was good and I'm just excited to get further and further."

Hornets' 6-foot-6 senior Bradford Jennings cleared an impressive 6-feet-10 inches to win the district title. Last year at state, he jumped 6 inches shorter, placing seventh. Jennings' jump on Wednesday would have won the state title last season.

"This is like my fourth time getting it," Bradford Jennings, Flour Bluff senior high jumper, said. "I have not gotten it at practice at all or anything like that. Once I got it the first time it just started coming to me. My form hasn't been that good this year, which has been stopping me from clearing higher heights, but it's getting better."

The running finals are set to start at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Flour Bluff. For day 1 results click here.

