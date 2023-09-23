Cuero defeats Beeville Trojans once again during game of the week

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Cuero Gobblers dominated the Beeville Trojans from the very start of their non-district game during week five of our Game of the Week winning 49-21.

The Gobblers defeated the Trojans by more than 50 points last season, but this year both teams entered the field undefeated with the record of ( 4-0).

In the first quarter with about five minutes left on the clock, Cuero quarterback Mason Notarro ran up the middle for a 29 yard touchdown. The extra point gave the Gobblers a 7-0 lead.

Beeville tried to answer back with a throw and catch for 25 yards to Malachi Brooks, but the Trojans were unable to continue with the drive.

In the first play of the second quarter Gobblers' Daylon Gibbs catches a 66 yard pass and takes it all the way to the end zone. Cuero takes a 14-0 lead.

Then the Gobblers surprised the Trojans with an onside kick which gave the ball back to Cuero. A few plays later, Tyran Gámez ran in for a 2 yard touchdown, and they go up 21-0.

The Gobblers secured another touchdown before the end of the first half. Beeville also managed to score before ending the first half of the game making it 28-6 at halftime.

Both teams will have a bye next week, which gives them more time to prepare for district play in two weeks.