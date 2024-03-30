Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Crawford preps for April 20 bout in Laredo, fighting for World Boxing Council belt

Crawford preps for April 20 bout in Laredo, fighting for World Boxing Council belt
Crawford preps for April 20 bout in Laredo, fighting for World Boxing Council belt
Posted at 12:25 AM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 01:25:27-04

Travis Crawford, AKA 'Kid Corpus', is now (6-2) after winning his last 6 bouts. Now the Moody High School grad has a chance to bring home a World Boxing Council belt in the Youth Intercontinental Light division.

"It's big. This is what puts me where I need to be. This is going to be my kick starter. This will be my road back to the big cards. I'm looking to make history in Corpus Christi again. I was the first person to win a professional bout at the Payne Arena, and I'm looking forward to being the first person to bring a WBC belt."

Crawford will face Alex Ramos on Saturday, April 20 in Laredo. Tickets to the Sames Auto Arena can be found here.

Crawford's transformation from (0-2) to (6-2) began back in October 2022, right before Crawford's second loss in New York. He decided to move his boxing journey to Ingleside at Elite Fitness Training. Since then he's been riding a winning streak in the ring.

Travis Crawford preps for April 20 bout in Laredo, fighting for World Boxing Council belt
Travis Crawford preps for April 20 bout in Laredo, fighting for World Boxing Council belt
Travis Crawford preps for April 20 bout in Laredo, fighting for World Boxing Council belt
KRIS 6
Travis Crawford preps for April 20 bout in Laredo, fighting for World Boxing Council belt
Travis Crawford preps for April 20 bout in Laredo, fighting for World Boxing Council belt
KRIS 6
Julian Delgado helps Travis Crawford get ready to train
Julian Delgado helps Travis Crawford get ready to train
KRIS 6
Travis Crawford training
Travis Crawford training
KRIS 6
Travis Crawford trains for next bout
Travis Crawford trains for next bout
KRIS 6

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Coastal Bend History