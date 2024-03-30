Crawford preps for April 20 bout in Laredo, fighting for World Boxing Council belt

Travis Crawford, AKA 'Kid Corpus', is now (6-2) after winning his last 6 bouts. Now the Moody High School grad has a chance to bring home a World Boxing Council belt in the Youth Intercontinental Light division.

"It's big. This is what puts me where I need to be. This is going to be my kick starter. This will be my road back to the big cards. I'm looking to make history in Corpus Christi again. I was the first person to win a professional bout at the Payne Arena, and I'm looking forward to being the first person to bring a WBC belt."

Crawford will face Alex Ramos on Saturday, April 20 in Laredo. Tickets to the Sames Auto Arena can be found here.

Crawford's transformation from (0-2) to (6-2) began back in October 2022, right before Crawford's second loss in New York. He decided to move his boxing journey to Ingleside at Elite Fitness Training. Since then he's been riding a winning streak in the ring.