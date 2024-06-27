Corpus Christi native Chloe Rodriguez runs 400 hurdles at U.S. Olympic Trials Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Holy Family Catholic School was the start of a dream for Chloe Rodriguez of becoming a track and field athlete. Now it is a reality as she competes in the U.S. Olympic Trials this Thursday.

"For the little girl in me to even right now, it's just a blessing that I've qualified," Rodriguez said. "It's a blessing that I'm here doing this among people that I've watched."

Rodriguez, alongside 33 other women, will take the track in Eugene, Oregon for the first round of the women's 400 meter hurdles. Her race is a ritual centered around faith and confidence.

"Executing the race at the end is one of my strongest points in the race," Rodriguez said. "It just comes to me I guess naturally already. I go through the line and then after I thank God."

She was born and raised in Corpus Christi for nine years before moving to the Dallas area. Then she ran for Lamar University where she won two Southland Conference championships, and is now the first female athlete to represent Lamar at the track and field trials.

"It's really a privilege to be here, to experience this," Rodriguez said. "I'm definitely taking it all in right now. Every minute that I'm here I'm just in awe."

The women's 400 meter hurdles start around 8:49 p.m. on Thursday with five heats. Rodriguez is running in the third heat in lane 6.