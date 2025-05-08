Corpus Christi FC Sharks return after USL2 Lone Star championship season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi FC Sharks are kicking off their new season with an exhibition game this Saturday, building on momentum from their first USL2 Lone Star Division Championship since the team's inception in 2017.

"Obviously when your successful eyes start turning the way towards your club, so recruiting this offseason was very easy. I got a lot of players that are very high level. We have a lot of Division 1 players, and a lot of high major Division 1 players, so I think the talent level is at an all-time high," Corpus Christi FC fourth year head coach Manuel Iwabuchi said.

The Sharks finished in the top 8 nationally last season and have assembled an impressive pre-professional roster featuring 19 Division 1 college players and five high school athletes.

"I think a lot of the players here can 100 percent play on the pro team next year, and I think this year if we go on a really long playoff run like we did last year it will be really good for the club going into next season. High expectations," Corpus Christi FC attacking midfielder and Flour Bluff junior Kyle Barganski said.

The Sharks will face Corinthians FC in an exhibition match Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Cabaniss Soccer Field. A surprise event is planned for halftime. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under.