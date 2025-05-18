Coastal Bend softball State Semifinal fifth round playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2025 UIL high school softball playoffs with 27 teams, and 3 have advanced to the State Semifinal fifth round.

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Liberty (All games in Buda, dates and times to be decided)

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (If needed):



Calallen vs. Liberty State Championship Matchup History

2024 - Calallen wins 2-1

2023 - Calallen wins 9-7

2021 - Liberty wins 10-3

UIL 4A-DII

Ingleside vs. Robinson (All games at North Side ISD Field #2)

Game 1: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 1 p.m.

UIL 3A-DI

Bishop vs. Grandview

1 Game Only: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Seguin