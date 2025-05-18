Coastal Bend softball State Semifinal fifth round playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2025 UIL high school softball playoffs with 27 teams, and 3 have advanced to the State Semifinal fifth round.
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Liberty (All games in Buda, dates and times to be decided)
Game 1:
Game 2:
Game 3 (If needed):
- Calallen vs. Liberty State Championship Matchup History
2024 - Calallen wins 2-1
2023 - Calallen wins 9-7
2021 - Liberty wins 10-3
UIL 4A-DII
Ingleside vs. Robinson (All games at North Side ISD Field #2)
Game 1: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Game 2: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 1 p.m.
UIL 3A-DI
Bishop vs. Grandview
1 Game Only: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Seguin
Coastal Bend State Tournament Appearances
Calallen - 2025, 2024 (State Champion), 2023 (State Champion), 2021 (Runner-Up), 2019 (Runner-Up)
Bishop - 2025, 2021
Ingleside - 2025
Santa Gertrudis Academy - 2023 (Runner-Up), 2018 (State Champion), 2017 (Runner-Up), 2016, 2013 (Runner-Up)
Sinton - 2001, 1999
Beeville - 2018, 2017, 1997
Gregory-Portland - 2016 (Runner-Up), 2000
George West - 2010 (State Champion)