Coach Holt's legacy lives on in Hall of Honor

The Coastal Bend Coaches Association will induct two coaches into the class of 2024 Hall of Honor on Thursday, Lanny Wilson and Tim Holt.

Oklahoma native Tim Holt got his start in Colorado, but after one season he found his dream destination in Texas. Holt earned a position coach job in Alice.

"Seeing his athletes and coaches over the years just doing things they never thought they could, seeing him consistently rebuild programs over the years was truly a thing of beauty," Cayleb Holt, Tim's son and George West 2011 graduate, said. "I mean he's gone, but the lessons that he's left and the memories they're going to last forever."

Eventually Holt became a head coach and he served 26 years. Back in 2000 in Gregory-Portland, when the Wildcats had not made playoffs for four seasons, Holt found success taking down state ranked Carroll and rival Calallen.

"Coach Holt took a bunch of average football players and made us believe we were great, and a great season we had," Mark Lara, Gregory-Portland 2001 graduate, said. "Coach always preached to us about being great men and helping out in our communities."

Over in George West, Holt coached nine years over two spans leading two teams to an undefeated regular season record.

"He brought intensity. He brought hard work," Chris Henicke, George West 1995 graduate, said. "He brought the love of the game, love of each other to all of us."

Holt ended his Texas career with an overall head coaching record of (180-115-1, 175th all-time in Texas), but it was his passion that will never be forgotten.

"He would always say, 'I love you son. I love you son.' I know a lot of coaches say it and a lot of coaches mean it, but Tim Holt showed it," Chris Thomisee, George West 1995 graduate, said.

Another example of his dedication to helping athletes, was bringing squat racks to players during the summer if they couldn't make it to workout.

"I saw him give all he had to the players," Cayleb said. "He would give them rides to practice. He would make sure they were fed and sometimes giving them a place to stay."

Tim and Gwen had four kids, including Cayleb who is now an offensive coordinator at Weimar. He runs the same offense, Slot-T, like his father.

"Oh my gosh. Yes. He's picked up the gift out of nowhere to me," Gwen Holt, Tim's wife and Cayleb's mother, said. "Cayleb has shown his true colors and channels his dad in everything that he does. You know, when Cayleb was coaching before Tim passed away they talked on the phone every single night."

Unfortunately Holt died in Oct. 2021, but the memory Cayleb will never forget was during his senior year against Three Rivers. His dad fixed his dislocated shoulder, and later called a deep pass play that Cayleb caught and won the game.

"I don't think I've ever had a person put that much faith in me at one point in time you know, and that is a memory that's going to last with me forever," Cayleb Holt said.

The induction ceremony for the Coastal Bend Coaches Association Hall of Honor is set for on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Downtown Marina.

TIM HOLT'S COACHING CAREER (36 YEARS)

June 1985 - June 1987: Roaring Fork (Colorado), Football Head Coach/Wrestling

June 1987 - June 1989: Alice, 5A Varisty Postion Coach

June 1989 - June 1991: Gregory-Portland, Defensive Coordinator

June 1991 - June 1993: Falfurrias, Athletic Director/Football Head Coach

June 1993 - June 1998: George West, Athletic Director/Football Head Coach

May 1998 - April 2001: Gregory-Portland, Athletic Director/Football Head Coach

April 2001 - June 2005: Taylor, Athletic Director/Football Head Coach

June 2005 - June 2007: Big Spring, Athletic Director/Football Head Coach

June 2007 - April 2013: George West, Athletic Director/Football Head Coach

April 2013 - December 2013: Mathis, Athletic Director/Football Head Coach

February 2014 - February 2015: Holt Athletic Consulting at Mathis

March 2015 - May 2017: Broken Bow (Oklahoma), Football Head Coach