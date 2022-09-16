Chasing a century, San Diego football head coach Bo Ochoa carries 99 wins

This Friday night the undefeated San Diego Vaqueros host the Odem Owls, and it's a special night for San Diego's football head coach.

"I was once told that when you surround yourself with positive people you usually get positive results," said Bo Ochoa, San Diego Vaqueros football 14-year head coach.

Ochoa is one win away from 100.

"You know I'm just simply paying it forward," said Ochoa. "You know there was a coach that influenced my life back then. That taught me the rights from wrongs and like I said I'm just simply paying it forward."

Ochoa has dedicated 18 seasons to San Diego, 14 of those as the head coach. He's averaged 7 victories and 3 losses per season, becoming the most consistent coach in Vaqueros history.

"It's hard to turn your back on the kids. You know what I mean. It's not only about winning football games, but it's also about winning the kids over," said Ochoa. "I think we've done a successful job here in San Diego traditionally and we're going to keep working hard to continue the tradition."

San Diego enters the season with a (3-0) start for the second year in-a-row. The Vaqueros don't want to let Ochoa down.

"Friday we're going to win. I'm going to do it all for Ochoa. Ochoa has been there through everything," said Jaime Salinas, San Diego senior. "He's our favorite coach and he will forever be the best coach in Vaqueros history.

"I've been a three year starter for Ochoa," said R.J. Valerio, San Diego senior. "You know he's taught me a lot about the game and good luck this Friday coach. We know we're going to get you your 100th win."

"Ochoa is a good coach man. He's taught me ever since I was little," said Justin Montemayor, San Diego football. "He taught me everything I know, so I thank him for a lot."

"Hey, go Friday night because Ochoa taught me right baby," said Fabian Vidal, San Diego senior.

Ochoa and the Vaqueros kickoff against the Odem Owls on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in San Diego.