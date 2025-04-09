Castro kickstarts home opener with homerun, Hooks fall to Missions 4-3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 4,019 fans showed up to Whataburger Field to catch the Hooks home opener of the 2025 season. Corpus Christi fell short to the Missions 4-3.

The Hooks opened up scoring in the bottom of the first inning. First pitch for leadoff batter Luis Castro was a solo home run to left field. 1 out later, Logan Cerny grounded out for an RBI to give Corpus Christi the 2-0 lead.

The Missions answered in the top of the second when Devin Ortiz singled on a line drive to right field. San Antonio stole the lead in the fourth. Ethan Salas hit an RBI sac fly and then when a player tried to steal second that freed the runner on third to go up 3-2.

The Hooks get a chance to rebound in game 2 on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

The is Corpus Christi's 20th anniversary season.