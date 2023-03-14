Carroll's Perez pitches complete game in 3-1 win over Gregory-Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers defeated Gregory-Portland 3-1 at Whataburger Field on Monday.

Carroll's Matthew Rodriguez, Jake Cruz, Isaac Perez and Easton Hewitt each managed one hit against the Wildcats.

Perez pitched a compete game, 7 innings, while dealing 3 strikeouts and allowing 1 run. His third time playing on Whataburger Field.

"The mound is great. Doesn't even move when you pitch on it. Just beautiful," Perez said. "We've got a great defense. I think we've got the best outfield for sure. Just let them hit and let my defense make plays."

Carroll holds a (10-6-2) record. Their next game is Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Victoria East.