CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 5A Carroll Lady Tigers softball bounced back from an early 1-run deficit, defeating the 3A London Lady Pirates 11-1 on Monday at Cabaniss.

Carroll senior pitcher Clarissa Valdez lasted 6 innings, dealing 3 strikeouts while allowing 5 hits and 1 run. The Carroll offense was led by Izzy Guzman. She went 3-4 at the plate with 3 doubles and 2 RBI. Kaeleigh Mendez hit a 3-run homer in the fifth inning.