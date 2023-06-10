Carroll HS tabs newest head boys basketball coach

Carroll High School has named a new head coach to lead their boys basketball program this season.

Tramaine Hancock will take up the mantle at Carroll for the 2023-24 school year, according to a social media post from the high school.

A Kounz native, Hancock has been a coach for 18 years.

He led West Orange-Cove and East Chambers High School basketball teams to state tournament appearances as a head coach.

Hancock most recently served as an assistant coach for a Beaumont United High School team that won two state titles.

According to the post, Hancock — along with his wife SaResa, daughter Eron and son Isaiah — are excited to join the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

According to the Carroll HS social media post, staff is looking to schedule a meet-and-greet with Hancock at a later date.

