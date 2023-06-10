Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Carroll HS tabs newest head boys basketball coach

new Mar Carroll boys bball coach.jpg
photo provided by Mary Carroll High School
Tramaine Hancock, the new head coach of the varsity mens basketball team at Mary Carroll High School
new Mar Carroll boys bball coach.jpg
Posted at 7:21 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 20:21:59-04

Carroll High School has named a new head coach to lead their boys basketball program this season.

Tramaine Hancock will take up the mantle at Carroll for the 2023-24 school year, according to a social media post from the high school.

A Kounz native, Hancock has been a coach for 18 years.

He led West Orange-Cove and East Chambers High School basketball teams to state tournament appearances as a head coach.

Hancock most recently served as an assistant coach for a Beaumont United High School team that won two state titles.

According to the post, Hancock — along with his wife SaResa, daughter Eron and son Isaiah — are excited to join the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

According to the Carroll HS social media post, staff is looking to schedule a meet-and-greet with Hancock at a later date.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Coastal Bend History