Carroll defeats Moody 49-14 in Game Night South Texas

The Carroll Tigers (4-2, 2-1) defeated the Moody Trojans Thursday night at Cabaniss Stadium 49-14. The Game Night South Texas victory earned the Tigers their second UIL 5A-DI District 14 win of the season. Carroll is off to a strong start under first-year head coach Cal Neatherlin, after going (0-10) last season.

Carroll senior Leroy Rodriguez scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half going 38, 47, 7 and 3 yards for the score. The Tigers also scored in the first half off a throw from Benny Hernandez that looked to be short, but the deflection fell into JC Salyer's hands making it 21-0 with 3:14 left in the first quarter.

Up next, Carroll plays Veterans Memorial on Thursday, October 13. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium.