Carroll celebrated six seniors on college signing day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers celebrated college signing day for six seniors on Monday.

Alex Salinas will run for Schreiner University. Three football players inked their commitment to Wayland Baptist University, Manuel Gomez, JC Salyer and Oscar Anderson. They're excited to continue building their chemistry in college.

"Man it's really a blessing just being around people I know," Anderson said. "Especially for a new experience, a new journey for college. You know it's a blessing to have teammates that I've been playing with since middle school and Little League."

Plus, two Carroll girls basketball players signed to play at the collegiate level. Aleaya Guerrero joined Greenville University's roster, and Genesis Barnhart signed with the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.

"Ever since I knew I wanted to play basketball I worked hard every day, got up early, and had a late nights," Barnhart said. "Just for it all to pay off, for me to go somewhere and for them to give me a scholarship and allow me to play at their school it really means the world to me."