Carroll adds stronger, faster and taller depth to the roster

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers have added depth to their football roster. That's what head coach Cal Neatherlin, in his third season at Carroll, is very excited about as the Tigers drop down to UIL 5A-DII. Two years ago the Tigers had 41 on varsity. This year they have 65.

"Maybe we don't have a lot of returning starters, but we have a lot of guys that played a tremendous amount of time," Neatherlin said. "We're excited. We can't wait to get started honestly."

The Tigers return senior leaders in the trenches who are helping new quarterback transfer from Ray, Nick Cantu, fit right in.

"He can run and throw it," Bobbie Ochoa, Carroll senior defensive end and tight end, said. "Definitely he can scramble a little bit. Don't let him get outside the pocket. He can definitely make a play."

Carroll has three to four quarterbacks on the depth chart. All building chemistry with speedy running back Robert Muhammad and their arsenal of receivers.

"We're going to be faster, taller," Neatherlin said. "Like you can look out there we have a lot of tall receivers. I think people are going to be surprised this year."

Carroll hiring new defensive coordinator Charles Harris was not one of their surprises. He brings energy and intensity that's serving as the foundation for the defense.

"I feel like we're meshing together really well," Christopher Cruz, Carroll senior defensive end and left tackle, said. "With the new coach and everything it's all coming together well. We're getting everything down. Even with the young guys. We have a good senior starter group."

The Tigers dropped down to UIL 5A-DII. In district 14 they're predicted to finish third, which would send them to playoffs for the first time in eight years.

"That's just been the main goal since our sophomore year, two years ago, when we got coach Neatherlin," Cruz, said. "Try to bring it back to what it's been."

Carroll kicks off their season against the Alice Coyotes on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium.