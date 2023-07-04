Called to the plate: Ingleside's Randy Ambrose brings joy to baseball

INGLESIDE, Texas — Everyone is called to something, but you might not find it until later in life. Ingleside native Randy Ambrose heard the call to the plate and he stepped up to help.

It's always a party at the plate when Ingleside's Randy Ambrose makes the call.

"Yeah, I don't dance that well," Ambrose said. "I just try to have fun with it and you know if the ball is way up or over there head it's just a little high and people start laughing about that."

He became the dancing umpire in 2015 after calling strike three to end the frame.

"People sometimes complain that they can't hear the umpire, and even coaches ask the umpires what's the balls and strikes," Ambrose said. "For me I just try to make sure I tell them ball and strikes after every pitch."

He is also, in some ways, a coach behind the catcher.

"I like how when I'm catching he always tells me what my pitcher needs to do better and where to frame it," Zaedyn Rodriguez, Ingleside 12-year-old Major All-Stars, said.

"I like his voice and I like his calls, Germaine James, Ingleside 12-year-old Major All-Stars, said. "When I throw balls or when I walk somebody he goes up to the plate and he tells me how to throw better."

Ambrose is also a game changer for some fans who can only enjoy baseball because they can hear it.

"I had one guy one time tell me he liked me because he couldn't see, and he loved how I called the balls and strikes," Ambrose said. "I say under the knees, over the arms and he could understand and visualize where the pitches were and stuff."

As an umpire, you cannot be on everyone's good side. It comes with the territory.

"I've had a few coaches mad at me," Ambrose said. "My theory is if I have both coaches yelling at me I'm calling a fair game."

Ambrose's call is final, and he sticks with it loud and clear.

"It's your strike zone, call it as you see it and just have fun with it," Ambrose said. "That's what I do."

Now there's a need for umpires again, so if you're interested in helping out next season please reach out to your local little league or pony league.