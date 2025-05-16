Calallen pitcher Cody Andrade signs with Texas Lutheran University baseball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen Wildcats senior pitcher Cody Andrade has signed to play baseball at Texas Lutheran University.

Andrade plans on study nursing, but says his primary goal is to continue his baseball career as long as possible. At Calallen, Andrade's role has been middle relief and closer on the bump.

"It means a lot to my family. You know they always drive me and push me to get better, and to help me pursue my dreams in baseball. For Calallen they helped me a lot too. They always counted on me in big situations, and the coaches are always proud of me and I thank them a lot," Andrade said.

Calallen baseball will face Uvalde in a 1-game only UIL 4A-DI Regional Semifinal. First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at San Antonio Northside Field #2.