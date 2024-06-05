Calallen leaves for Austin; first trip to UIL baseball State Tournament since 2011

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Calallen Wildcats (36-9) were sent off to the have UIL baseball State Tournament on Tuesday. Fans lined the streets celebrating their first trip back to the Semifinals since 2011, led by head coach Steve Chapman.

"You know it feels great," Calallen senior third baseman Matt Lopez said. "13 years we haven't seen a State Tournament in a while you know. I mean us getting the job done, we've worked hard for it. Just feels great all around."

This group of Wildcats has a wide variety of experience with 9 seniors, 7 juniors, 10 sophomores and 12 freshmen on the State roster.

"We put a lot of hard work in the beginning of the year," Calallen junior first baseman and left fielder Hayden Brock said. "It's been a business trip since the beginning, so you know we're going to keep that going, keep it rolling and you know hopefully come out with a State title."

Calallen will play Longview Spring Hill (30-10-1) in the UIL 4A State Semifinals on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Disch-Falk Field in Austin.