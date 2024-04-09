Charlie Reeve hired as Calallen's new Head Football Coach, Athletic Director

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Calallen ISD has officially hired Charlie Reeve as Calallen's next football Head Coach/Athletic Director on Monday, April 8. He leaves Victoria East after one season, finishing with an (8-4) record in the Area Round of playoffs.

“We are very excited about the addition of Coach Reeve to Calallen ISD. He comes to us with an impressive coaching history, a commitment to excellence, and a wealth of athletic leadership that will impact the entire athletic program,” Superintendent Emily Lorenz said.

The Victoria native joins the Wildcats program in his second head coaching position, with 19 seasons of coaching experience with stops in Cuero, New Caney, Odessa Permian, Bay City and Katy Seven Lakes. Reeve will also be Calallen's 18th head coach in program history

Reeve takes over at Calallen after Steve Campbell retired in February. Campbell led the Wildcats for 2 seasons, but spent a total of 42 years at CISD. Before that, Campbell worked directly under Texas' winningest football head coach, Phil Danaher.

After Danaher retired, Campbell led the Wildcats to a successful District 16 4A-DI Championship and (13-1) record, falling in the fourth round of playoffs. However, in 2023 Calallen was upset by Beeville in the first round losing 27-25.

Reeve was born in a coaching family. His brother, Travis, is the head coach at El Paso. His father, Mark, tallied 183 wins in 18 seasons of his head coaching career. Reeve also has college playing experience at quarterback.