Calallen headed to Class 4A Softball State Championship after beating Aubrey, 5-1

The Calallen Wildcats are headed to the Class 4A UIL State Championship after beating Aubrey 5-1 in the semi-finals.

The Almarez sisters showed out in the matchup, as they combined for the five RBIs the Wildcats had in the game.

Both Audryna and Alaunah had a 3-run double and an RBI double, respectively.

Audryna was few feet short of clearing the wall in the top of the seventh, but the ball hit the wall for a another double.

In the next at-bat, Alaunah Almarez hit a SAC-fly to drive in another run for the Wildcats, and the 5-0 score.

Aubrey scored a late run in the seventh, but it was not enough to undo the damage Calallen had done.

Jordyn Thibodeaux also pitched well for Calallen, with four strikeouts, two walks and coughing up only six hits in a one run effort.

The Wildcats will take on Liberty in a 2021 rematch at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Class 4A State Championship game.

