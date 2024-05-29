Calallen baseball chemistry strengthened by 2022 OilBelt Junior League champions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen baseball has made it to the UIL Regional Finals in three of the last four seasons. This week they're battling Boerne, but one thing that makes this run special is the Wildcat's unique chemistry.

"It's a great feeling being back here and having the chance to make it all the way," Blake Quinn, Calallen sophomore first baseman and designated hitter, said. "Which all of us grew up wanting that feeling and making it there."

Back in 2022, the baseball players in this video were not on the Calallen roster.

"Michigan for the Junior League World Series," the team cheered.

Now two years later, 10 of those players are competing for Calallen Varsity.

"We're Calallen playing Boerne in the 4A Regional Finals," the team cheered.

Recreating a memory that will stick with these guys forever.

KRIS 6 Calallen baseball players together two years after they won the USA Junior League Championship with OilBelt.

"We won it all there and you know spending time with them, staying in the hotel and everything it just meant everything," Lucas Saenz, Calallen sophomore third baseman and pitcher said.

The United States National Champions fell short in the World Series final to Chinese Taipei, but that stage helped them for this season.

"It gave us a new experience and different competition to see what it's really like to play in a pressure environment," Quinn said.

Pressure that they'll battle in the Regional Final fifth round of playoffs.

"We used to look up to all of these big players," Reese Rusher, Calallen sophomore center fielder, said. "Now we're the players, so it feels good."

Calallen is one series victory away from making it to the State tournament for the first time since 2011.

"You know they really set an example, and we're just here to finish the job," Saenz said.

A job that starts Thursday at 7 p.m. at the San Antonio ISD Sports Complex.

"I know that a lot of kids out there play Little League and they all look for the same dream, so it's really nice," Saenz said.

Calallen will play Boerne for game two on Friday at 7 p.m. at Whataburger Field.