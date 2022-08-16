'Bring the Sting' highlights Ice Rays 25th anniversary

The NAHL Corpus Christi Ice Rays is celebrating its 25th anniversary, so to start the year off right, the Ice Rays revealed their new slogan 'Bring the Sting.'

A total of 12 athletes are returning to the roster that advanced to the playoffs last season, and they'll play under new head coach Sylvain Cloutier.

Plus, the Ice Rays plan on bringing in a few new surprises for fans this year in honor of their anniversary.

"We want people to know 25 years — that's bringing the sting. We're not going anywhere Corpus," said Bethany Baird, Ice Rays Public Relations Director. "We are here to let everyone know that the Corpus Christi Ice Rays is a hometown team and we're really excited for all of the players coming back. For the players that are new to us, we're going to show them what Corpus Christi has to offer."

The Ice Rays play their home opener on Friday, Sept. 23 against the El Paso Rhinos. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.