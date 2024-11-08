Bishop caps turn-around season with Game Night South Texas win over Falfurrias

BISHOP, Texas — A fireworks show was a cherry-on-top for the Bishop Badgers sixth win in district play.

On their senior night at George Luna Stadium, the Badgers took down the Falfurrias Jerseys 40-22. It was the final KRIS 6 News Game Night South Texas of the season.

After finishing 2-8 last season with no district wins, Bishop (6-4, 6-1) had a stellar turn-around season finishing tied for the lead in District 16 in 3A-DI.

They began the night quick, driving down the field. Badgers sophomore quarterback Braxton Montalvo connected with his favorite target, senior Emmateo Pelgio, 35 yards through the air for the touchdown.

After trading a couple punts the game crept into the second quarter when The Fightin' Jerseys (3-7, 2-5) were able to respond. They picked up a long fourth down play through the air to keep the drive alive. They appeared to be stopped in the red zone, but a defensive pass interference bailed The Jerseys out. Andre Cisneros pushed his way to the end zone for their first points. The extra point was blocked.

The Badgers responded with another good drive and scoring run of their own. Eric Owens got his name on the score sheet to put Bishop up 14-6.

The Badgers defense was stiff, not allowing any room for Falfurrias to move the ball. The Jerseys wouldn't score again until the fourth quarter.

Bishop closed out the half with two more Montalvo touchdowns, he had five in all. One went to Pelagio in the flat to walk in thanks to a good block by a fellow wide receiver. When Montalvo got the ball back, he hit Matthew Reyna on a deep crossing route. The defenders played too shallow and Reyna finished off the 51 yard pass play with no problem.

Bishop added two impressive scores in the third to put the game out of reach. Pelagio caught a pass along the sideline and spun out of two tackles to score from 48 yards away.

Aidan Andalon made a diving catch in the end zone and appeared to secure the ball with his legs.

Falfurrias put up a fight in the fourth quarter scoring 16 points, but the deficit was too much.

The Jerseys season comes to a close.

Bishop will head into the playoffs for the fifth straight year. Although they'll be tied atop District 16, (if Rio Hondo and San Diego win on Friday) because of the UIL scoring system, the Badgers will go in as the third seed from the district.

Check back on the Friday Night Fever page for updated playoff schedules at the conclusion of Week 11.

