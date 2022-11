Bi-District playoff high school football schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Round one of high school football playoffs kicks off this week. Here's the Coastal Bend schedule for Bi-District. We will continue to update as more teams send in their game time and location.

5A-DI

Thursday at 7 p.m. Medina Valley vs. Veterans Memorial at Buc Stadium

Thursday at 7 p.m. Southwest Legacy vs. Miller at Cabaniss Stadium

5A-DII

Thursday at 7 p.m. Gregory-Portland vs. Mission Veterans Memorial at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium

Friday at 7 p.m. Flour Bluff vs. Roma at FB Hornet Stadium

4A-DI

Friday at 7 p.m. Calallen vs. Beeville at Beeville

Friday at 7 p.m. Port Lavaca vs. Alice at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Gregory-Portland

Friday at 7 p.m. Tuloso-Midway vs. Pleasanton at Freer Buckaroo Stadium

4A-DII

Thursday at 7 p.m. Sinton vs. La Grulla at Falfurrias

Thursday at 7 p.m. Orange Grove vs. Raymondville in Hebbronville

Friday at 7:30 p.m. West Oso vs. Bishop at Bishop

Friday at 7:30 p.m. Port Isabel vs. Ingleside at Cabaniss Stadium

3A-DI

Friday at 7:30 p.m. Vanderbilt Industrial vs. Falfurrias at Buc Stadium

Friday at 7:30 p.m. London vs. San Diego in Odem

3A-DII

Friday at 7 p.m. Poth vs. George West at Jourdanton

Friday at 7:30 p.m. Taft vs. Comfort in Seguin

Friday at 7:30 p.m. Hebbronville vs. Natalia at Mathis Pirate Stadium