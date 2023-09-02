Beeville holds off Orange Grove comeback for Game of the Week victory

BEEVILLE, Texas — After first half special teams trouble it was a kickoff return that put separation between the Beeville Trojans and Orange Grove Bulldogs in our week two Game of the Week.

The Trojans (2-0), who never trailed, held off a late push by the Bulldogs (1-1) to win 41-33 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Beeville.

The Trojans defense made their presence known out the gate, holding Orange Grove to a three and out. Then Trojan's Keionte Mazone would mishandle the punt and Orange Grove recovered near midfield.

Bulldogs marched down to the red zone. Junior quarterback Logan Rodriguez dropped back, spots his wide out Jack Atkinson, but Beeville's Seth Gutierrez read the pass the whole way. The pass would reach Atkinson, but Gutierrez ripped the ball from his grasp and took it 102 yards for the pick six.

Extra point was no good so Beeville led 6-0.

Orange Grove would get it right the next time. A near 40 yard run by Rodriguez would eventually set a 3 yard run by Diego Garza to crash into the end zone, tying the game at 6.

Beeville answers with a close range touchdown run of their own by Ryne Espinoza.

13-6 Beeville.

Heading into the second quarter and Beeville's defense shows up once again to hold the Bulldogs. However, another fumbled punt gives the ball right back to Orange Grove, this one coming after Josh Arroyos had the ball poked away while trying to dodge a defender.

That set up a 3 yard td pass from Rodriguez to his Senior tight end Landon Chandler to tie the game again at 13.

The ensuing kickoff is where the Trojans added some separation. Sophomore Davyn Perez comes in to handle receiving duties and proceeds to try and make a "Willie Mays" style catch on the kickoff. He dropped it, waited for the ball to settle and calmly picked it up. Only one defender got a hand on him as the speedster sprinted his way to pay dirt. That put the Trojans up 20-13.

A calculated 6 minute drive by Beeville closed out the half with Perez using his strength instead of speed to get into the end zone on a 7 yard run. 27-13 Beeville.

After special teams plagued the Trojans on the other side of Halftime, they kicked off second half scoring on a 93 touchdown run. Trojans went up a comfortable 34-13.

The two sides would trade big plays throughout the third quarter, heading to the last quarter with the Trojans leading 41-19.

A 14 point fourth quarter for Orange Grove gave the Trojans something to think about. That included a rushing touchdown with two minutes left to close the gap to eight points. But like Beeville had tried to do all quarter long, they were finally able to kill the clock to get theri second consecutive win over Orange Grove.

Beeville will take their perfect record on the road to Robstown in week three. Orange Grove will take center stage again in week three as they travel to London for our Game Nigh South Texas on Thursday. You can watch that game live on the CW.

