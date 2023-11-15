Beeville football coach Soza earns 200th career victory

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Trojans are moving on to the Area second round of playoffs after upsetting Calallen 27-25. Beeville head coach Chris Soza now has a (68-49) total record in two stints with the Trojans, and he's (200-124) over his 28 year career so far.

"Obviously it's special," Chris Sosa, Beeville football head coach, said. "I mean it's a playoff game No. 1. I didn't want my 200th win to overlook that. I mean to me the big deal is the kids. This is what it was about."

Just three days after his birthday, Soza earned his 200th career win as a head coach.

"You know they put in a lot of time and time and effort and lot of hours go into it," Elijah Sustaita, Beeville senior quarterback, said. "Especially during the weekends I know they spend a lot of time away from their family getting the gameplan for us. Without them I don't think we'd be winning as much as we do."

Sosa's 200 wins began in Mathis (8 years) in 1996 and continued in Beeville (5 years), Alice (8 years) and Medina Valley (2 years) before returning to the Trojans in 2019. A milestone that could not have been reached without his family.

"My wife of 41 years. It's not easy being a coaches wife," Soza said. "They put up with so much. When you have kids that are playing they're up in the stands hearing all of these things, so my hats off to her."

KRIS 6

Their three children also pursued the coaching profession.

"It's a blessing for me as a dad," Soza said.

His son Eric, who was the Beeville senior quarterback when his dad reached his 100th career win, is currently serving as the Trojans' offensive coordinator. After high school, Eric became the first quarterback in University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunner history. He has coached under his dad for eight seasons.

KRIS 6

"Just being with him day in and day out," Eric Soza said. "Being able to be with my best friend I consider him as my mentor. He's the best man that I know."

Together the Beeville coaching staff is looking to lead the Trojans past the second round of playoffs.

"I've been blessed with many, many kids that have worked hard," Soza said. "We're only as good as our kids are and they've got to buy into it. Like I said the coaches I've had on my staff they've been loyal and hardworking and sacrificed so much. It's something I celebrate with all the guys that have worked on my staff. Not just coach Soza. It's not just me. I promise you it's not just me."

KRIS 6 From left to right: Martin Garza, Abel Costilla, Julian Charles, Austin Black, Kelly Black, Chris Soza, Marcelo Garza, Eric Soza, Abel Barrera, Lawrence Wood (Doc), Joseph Ganceras, Joseph Alvarado, Rene Silva, Patrick Prieto and Pat Flores

Beeville will look to continue their winning tradition starting this Friday at 7 p.m. in Jourdanton for round two of playoffs. The Trojans (8-3) are battling the Davenport Wolves (8-3).