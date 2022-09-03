Battle of the bridge: Gregory-Portland overpowers Carroll

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Battle of the Bridge rivalry between Gregory-Portland and Carroll continued Friday, as the Wildcats hosted the Tigers at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.

This match-up has been one-sided as of late, the Tigers have not won this contest since 2016, but first-year head coach Cal Neatherlin had the Tigers in a place they haven't been too often recently: 1-0, and the Wildcats were coming off a loss to Calallen, and starting quarterback Brandon Redden was injured in that game.

In Redden's place, sophomore quarterback Reed Dooms got his first taste of the varsity experience and had a lot of help from senior running back Dalvin Batts, who found the end zone four times in the first half, with touchdown runs of 64, 23, 3, and 11 yards.

Dooms threw for his first varsity touchdown in the second quarter, connecting with senior receiver Ross DuBose, and the Wildcat defense held the Tiger offense in check, and the Wildcats won this contest 42-0.

Both teams move to 1-1 on the season.

Next week, Carroll will try to get back in the win column, traveling to Edinburg to face Economedes.

The Wildcats host former district opponent Victoria East in a non-district contest.

