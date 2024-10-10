Banquete and Taft face off for district duel on Game Night South Texas

BANQUETE, Texas — Our Game Night South Texas live TV matchup on Thursday features the Banquete Bulldogs (2-4) hosting the Taft Greyhounds (2-4). We'll see which team wears green better. It's a UIL 3A-DII District 16 matchup.

"Just don't doubt us. We're here," David Davis Jr., Taft senior quarterback, said. "Like last year we didn't start out good, but we came back."

Taft is ready to flip the script. The Greyhounds are (1-1) in district play, looking to bounce back after last weeks loss to their rival Odem 28-20.

"You know our starting tailback Sergio Leal went down with an injury, so we had a sophomore step up," Joe Riojas, Taft football head coach, said. "You know J.J. Ozuna. He scored 5 touchdowns in 2 games for us."

Taft's rushing attack has opened up the passing game for 6-foot-2 quarterback Davis.

"They even step up. Sometimes I overthrow them, but they cheer me up," Davis said. "They be like, it's alright I'll chase it down or I'll go get it next time."

"I think our speed is what really balances out," Andrew Martinez, Taft senior safety and wide receiver, said. "David has a hell of an arm. We just get downfield and he just throws it."

They'll face Banquete's defense, which is no slouch.

"We really stop the run well," Miguel Hernandez, Banquete senior left tackle and defensive end, said. "We did it last week. I feel like if they do it this week we could do it. My man Tyler Fox is a dog and he knows what to do."

The Bulldogs have 5 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries.

"Well it's still a work in progress," Lance Riddell, Banquete football head coach, said. "We've had about 3 or 4 injuries earlier in the season that's hindered our progress overall defensively, but I'd like to be able to play good gap control and be able to contain the quarterback as best as possible because he's a very good threat."

Banquete's offense has enjoyed having their quarterback Aiden Flores back. The senior's season ended early last season.

"Yeah you know last year he tore his ACL and that kind of hurt us because we had to turn into a running team," Damien Jenkins, Banquete senior running back and wide receiver, said. "This year we're able to build our chemistry back, throw the ball more and become better as a team."

Our Game Night South Texas matchup between Taft and Banquete kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m. You can watch the game live on our sister station KDF or on our website KRISTV.com.