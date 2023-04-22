Astros' World Series trophy tour continues Saturday, Missions lead Hooks 3-1 in series

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks hosted the Astros' 2022 World Series Commissioner's Trophy on Friday for game four against the Missions. The Hooks lost 6-5 in 10 innings, falling behind in the series 3-1.

The World Series Trophy is in Corpus Christi for two days. It's made of real silver and gold by Tiffany & Company, weighing 25 pounds and has 30 flags for each Major League Baseball team. It's unique feature is in the middle, looking over the top fans can see a baseball design over a globe for the World Champions.

"I like going to different places because you always get different reactions every time," Armando Lugo, Astros Trophy Tour Marketing Associate, said. "I see it every day, but for the fans who see it for the first time they're just in awe. They can't believe it's the real deal."

The Trophy Tour continues on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at HEB on Saratoga, 1-3 p.m. at La Palmera Mall and then 7 p.m. at Whataburger Field for game five of the Hooks' series against the Missions.

"I think it's awesome because like every night we are always watching the Astros, and when they won that trophy I remember we were all on the couch watching it and we just went nuts," Brooks McDavid, Astros Fan, said. "I went, 'Wow that trophy is almost bigger than (Jose) Altuve!'"