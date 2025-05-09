Area Playoffs: Hampton hype leads Vets'; Falfurrias outlasts Bishop in extras

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2025 UIL high school baseball playoffs with 29 teams, and 15 advanced to the Area second round.

The Veterans Memorial Eagles held off PSJA North in game 1 of the UIL 5A-DI second round playoffs 2-0 on Thursday. Zach Hampton struck out 12 batters, while only allowing 5 hits and walking 2 over 6.2 innings.

Eagles' got on the board in the third inning when Trae Hernandez hit a solo home run to left field. Jr Gonzalez added an RBI in the fourth frame. Game 2 is Friday at 5 p.m. at PSJA North, and game 3 if needed will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at PSJA.

Hampton hype leads Vets in 2-0 shutout over PSJA North

What a finish in UIL 3A-DI game 1 of the Area playoffs. Falfurrias upset Bishop 5-3 in extra innings. The game was tied at 3 in the top of the 8th inning when Andre Cisneros hit a 2 RBI double for the lead. The last time the Jerseys scored was in the first frame when they put 3 on the board. Derek Chavera hit an RBI single, Ben Venavides walked and Nathaniel Jaramillo hit a sac fly RBI.

Bishop tied it up in the seventh inning when Gabe Garcia doubled down the left field line. Game 2 is Friday at 7 p.m. in Hebbronville. Game 3 if needed is Saturday at 2 p.m. at TAMUK.

Falfurrias outlasts Bishop 5-3 in 8 innings

In game 1 of the UIL 2A-DI Area playoffs, Ganado took control early scoring 2 runs in both the first and second inning. Their best inning was in the fourth, scoring 3.

Three Rivers and Ganado will continue game 1 at 5 p.m. on Friday in Ingleside. Game 2 will start 30 minutes after, and game 3 if needed is Saturday at 11 a.m. in Sinton.

Ganado leads Three Rivers 9-0, game delayed in seventh inning