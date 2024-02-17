Area Playoff scores for Coastal Bend high school girls basketball 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After the UIL Area playoffs, eight Coastal Bend teams are still alive in high school girls basketball. Checkout highlights from Bishop and West Oso's victories in the second round.

UIL 5A

Pioneer 32, Veterans Memorial 58 (Next opponent Victoria East)

Rowe 33, Flour Bluff 48 (Next opponent Vela)

Gregory-Portland 47, Vela 58

UIL 4A

HIGHLIGHTS: Beeville 23, Bishop 51 (Next opponent Floresville)

Alice 51, Floresville 62

HIGHLIGHTS: La Feria 26, West Oso 58 (Next opponent Devine)

UIL 3A

Rio Hondo 34, George West 47 (Next opponent London on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Alice)

IDEA Edinburg College Prep 43, London 80 (Next opponent George West on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Alice)

Lyford 39, Aransas Pass 42 (Next opponent San Diego)

Idea Academy 12, San Diego 81 (Next opponent Aransas Pass)

UIL 2A

Freer 25, San Saba 67

Skidmore-Tynan 42, Johnson City 45

Port Aransas 32, Mason 46