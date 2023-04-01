Annapolis Christian celebrates third TCAL basketball State Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Annapolis Christian Academy boys basketball team celebrated winning their third state championship with a pep rally on Friday.

The Warriors, who defeated Still Creek Christian 67-32, really rose to the occasion this season, just like their team motto.

"All 13 guys scored," Willie Harper III, Annapolis Christian boys basketball head coach, said. "It was a team effort to win the state championship, and Annapolis Christian is rebuilding the program."

Senior shooting guard Caleb Riojas was named the tournament's most valuable player.

"It was our senior year, so it was a great feeling," Brendan Liefer, Annapolis Christian senior, said. "From the beginning of the season we knew we had potential, but it was time to produce and we did."

They have also won the Texas Christian Athletic League (TCAL) Class A Title in 2019 and 2020.

"This win was special to us because we came up short two years in-a-row," Bryan Lerma, Annapolis Christian senior, said. "Coming up here and winning it all you can't wish for a better ending on your senior year."

"Like Bryan said we came short the last two years," Caleb Riojas said. "It just felt really good to bring it back to Corpus."