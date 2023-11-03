Alice clinches first UIL district 16 4A-DI championship since 2008

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Alice Coyotes (8-1, 6-0) secured their first UIL district 16 4A-DI championship outright since 2008 after shutting out H.M. King 32-0 on Thursday on our Game Night South Texas broadcast.

The Coyotes defense caused havoc early led by Aubrey Davenport, Jessie Villarreal and Damian Alviar who started the game with a pick six interception for an early 6-0 lead.

Four special guests participated in the opening game ceremonial coin toss. Two Pro Football Hall of Famers, Darrell Green and Tony Dorsett, as well as Kingsville mayor and H.M. King 1972 grad Sam Fugate and TAMUK president and Alice tight end 1982 grad Dr. Robert Vela.