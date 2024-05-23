Watch Now
10 Gregory-Portland seniors sign NLI; Juarez to UTRGV and Snody to Kansas

Posted at 1:22 AM, May 23, 2024
PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland High School honored 10 Wildcat seniors as they signed their National Letters of Intent to play college sports on Wednesday.

Senior linebacker Gabriel Juarez inked his commitment to play for the inaugural UTRGV Vaqueros football team. While they will not be playing this fall, the District Defensive Player of the Year will get a head start at working toward earning a role for the 2025 season. The UTRGV team is led by a Gregory-Portland all-state quarterback Travis Bush.

"It means a lot because this was what the main goal was and what we wanted to do," Juarez said. "That's what me and my dad always talked about was this day. Of me signing and going to play football in college, so it means a lot."

Madi Snody signed with the University of Kansas track and field program to pole vault. She is a 2-time district champion and 2-time state qualifier, finishing fifth her sophomore year and sixth her senior season. At district this spring Snody cleared a personal best 13 feet 7.5 inch vault to finish the year with the best in Texas and fourth best in the nation.

"Means a lot being able to have everybody here for the signing," Snody said. "It's just really exciting and really fun. The coach is really amazing and all of the girls are really amazing and I just really clicked with them instantly when I got there. It's just a really good fit for me."

